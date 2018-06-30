When: June 30, 2018 10am

Address: Purgatory Creek Park



Whose ready for a donuts & dogs 5K9?! Formerly known as Strut for a Mutt, it now includes treats for both humans & canines!

Join us Saturday, June 30th for a delightful summer jog! This year we are changing it up and it is FREE to walk or run with your family, friends & pups. We are hoping that you will fundraise – either individually or on a team – in order to help save animals in need.

Get registered as an individual -> https://bit.ly/2rjVpwd

Set up your fundraiser via CrowdRise -> https://www.crowdrise.com/ DonutsDogs

You can have people sign up to your fundraising team on the CrowdRise page (we will email you details after you register)!

No matter if you raise $0 or $1000, we can guarantee donuts, dogs, and a great day supporting rescue at Purgatory Park in Eden Prairie. Race starts at 10am!